My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $180,589.36 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000542 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.