Nano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.66 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002310 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $201.58 million and $5.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,490.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00577943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00124914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00209857 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00116298 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

