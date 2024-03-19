National Bankshares Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$46.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
