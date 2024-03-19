National Bankshares Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRZ. CIBC decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

TSE TRZ opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

