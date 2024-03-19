National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

