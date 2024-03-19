National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $5.18. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. National CineMedia shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 3,648,158 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

