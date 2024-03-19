Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

