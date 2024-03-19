NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $7.04 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.04 billion and $1.32 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.69 or 0.00010587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00092496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,121,449 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,053,121,449 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.72476672 USD and is down -16.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $1,338,687,587.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

