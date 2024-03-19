Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTFree Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NEPT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

