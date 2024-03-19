Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NEPT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.