Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,127 shares of company stock worth $152,809,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $616.59. 912,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.10. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.54 and a twelve month high of $627.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $266.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.