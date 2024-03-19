NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 47.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 535,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $64.43.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

