Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.00.

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$522.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

