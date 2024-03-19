NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Purchases C$24,420.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Allan Young bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,420.00.

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.94. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

NFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.58.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

