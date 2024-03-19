NIKE (NKE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NIKE (NYSE: NKE) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $131.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – NIKE had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Trading. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/18/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.93. 875,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,273. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

