NioCorp Developments (NB) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NioCorp Developments to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NioCorp Developments and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 968 2434 2947 106 2.34

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 374.31%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 46.58%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.01 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.46 billion $1.10 billion 9.39

NioCorp Developments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -76.52% -4.26% -4.10%

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

