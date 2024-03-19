NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 1,429,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,628. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

