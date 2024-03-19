Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 198,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Further Reading

