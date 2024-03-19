Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.68. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 61.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nortech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

