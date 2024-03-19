North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 238 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

