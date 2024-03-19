North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 28,372 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1,300.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.