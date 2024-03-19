North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,835 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.22% of Luminar Technologies worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $22,704,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,381,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

