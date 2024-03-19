North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

