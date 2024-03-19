North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.41 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.