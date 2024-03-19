North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.73 Million Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 57,166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

