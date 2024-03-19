North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Lazard by 265.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 574,379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 6,544.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Lazard Trading Down 0.9 %

LAZ stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

