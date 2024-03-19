North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $918,000 Investment in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of Select Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.