North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 32,200 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 265.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

