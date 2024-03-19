North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.13% of Accuray worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 251.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARAY. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In related news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

