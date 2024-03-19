North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,306.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 269,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 250,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

