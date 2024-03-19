North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 152,050 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of SP Plus worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SP Plus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. TheStreet cut SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

