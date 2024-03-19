Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Announces Dividend of $10.45

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 10.4471 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 100.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSTB opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

