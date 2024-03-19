Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.86 and its 200 day moving average is $303.42. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $235.81 and a twelve month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

