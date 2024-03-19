Northstar Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 317,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 87,961 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4 %

BMY stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.