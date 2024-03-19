Northstar Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $110.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

