Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

