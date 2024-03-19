Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $300.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

