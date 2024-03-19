Northstar Group Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in New York Times by 92.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 157.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 9.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

