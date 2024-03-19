Northstar Group Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of United-Guardian worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

UG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

