Northstar Group Inc. Sells 899 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7 %

DIS opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.