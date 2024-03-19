NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.80

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 9530918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

