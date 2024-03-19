NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

NYSE:SMR opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

