Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Purchases $51,450.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,242,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,365,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NVCT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 178.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 29.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.