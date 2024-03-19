Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 332,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 526,658 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -666.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuvei by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

