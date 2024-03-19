nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.57

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.57 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 361371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

