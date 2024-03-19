NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $28.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $855.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,350,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,273,652. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

