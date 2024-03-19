NXM Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,775.53 or 1.00300383 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010763 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00145675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

