Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $195.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,875 shares of company stock valued at $73,368. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

