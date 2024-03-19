Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

