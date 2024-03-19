Octopus Titan VCT Declares Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of OTV2 opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.76) on Tuesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.87. The firm has a market cap of £916.30 million, a P/E ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

