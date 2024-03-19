Octopus Titan VCT Declares Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance
Shares of OTV2 opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.76) on Tuesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.87. The firm has a market cap of £916.30 million, a P/E ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
