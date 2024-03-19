Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.75. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 368,723 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Olaplex by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 252,848 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Olaplex by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,191 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

